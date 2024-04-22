National

Soldier's Brother Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu Kashmir: The incident took place when the victim, Abdula Razaq, came out of a mosque in his village, Kunda Top, in Thanamandi police station area.

Advertisement

PTI
Security forces in Jammu Kashmir | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A man was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday night, officials said.

The incident took place when the victim, Abdula Razaq, came out of a mosque in his village, Kunda Top, in Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother is a soldier in the Territorial Army, they said.

The terrorists opened fire from a close range, the officials said.

Security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami