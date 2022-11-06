Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Snow In Higher Reaches, Rains In Plains Of Kashmir Bring Down Mercury

Gulmarg tourist resort, Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass were some of the places in the valley where more than three inches of snow had accumulated by 8.30 am on Sunday. Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall,.

Snowfall
Snowfall Photo: PTI/S. Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 4:04 pm

Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were hit by moderate rains in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort plunged to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gulmarg tourist resort, Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass were some of the places in the valley where more than three inches of snow had accumulated by 8.30 am on Sunday. Drass in Ladakh union territory also received snowfall, the officials said.

They said most parts of Kashmir were hit by moderate rainfall overnight with Srinagar city receiving the highest amount of 27 mm. Baramulla (23 mm), Bandipora (22 mm), Kulgam and Budgam (21 mm each) and Pulwama (20 mm) also received substantial rainfall till 8.30 am.

The downpour has resulted in a dip in night temperature across the valley as Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at the rest of the weather stations in the valley was above the freezing point, the officials said.

The meteorological department has forecast a five-day wet spell of weather in Kashmir ending on November 10. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Fresh Snowfall Kashmir Moderate Rains Minimum Temperature Gulmarg Tourist Resort 3.6 Degrees Celsius Srinagar City Substantial Rainfall Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC