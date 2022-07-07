Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Smriti Irani Assumes The Position Of Minister Of Minority Affairs

Minister for Women and Child Development, Smiriti Irani, was awarded the position of Minister Of Minority Affairs following the resignation of her predecessor Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union minister Smriti Irani Instagram/ @smritiiraniofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:40 pm

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet. Naqvi, who held the portfolio of Minority Affairs, extended his wishes to Irani on taking the additional charge of the ministry.

 "Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections," Naqvi said in a tweet and posted pictures with Irani taking charge at the ministry.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naqvi, whose Rajya Sabha term ends on Thursday. Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

 She thanked Modi and said that she will fulfill the given responsibility with full devotion and will continue with her resolve to serve the country through the welfare of minorities. 

Tags

National Smriti Irani Ministry Of Minority Affairs Ram Nath Kovind Minister For Women And Child Development Rajya Sabha
