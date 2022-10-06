Skilling Youth: Goa Signs MoU With Four Start Ups

The Goa government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four start ups to skill at least 1,000 youth from the state and help them find the right jobs.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on behalf of the state's Directorate of Higher Education, signed the MoU with start ups Navgurukul Foundation For Social Welfare, Haryana, Newton School, Bengaluru, Beunlu Pvt Ltd, Haryana, and ENTRI ,Kerala in a function held in Porvorim.

"Youth need to look beyond government jobs. We are continuously trying to get new, non-polluting industries to the state. We have spoken to many large software companies to establish offices here. They are used to being located in places like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, which already have a large talent pool," the CM said.

"We are now striving to build our own talent pool to make Goa an attractive destination for these companies. IT companies have some of the highest paying jobs, and getting them to Goa would benefit not only our youth but the entire economy," he added. These four start ups will provide advanced education to 1,000 youth annually and provide them jobs in relevant industries, he said.

(With PTI inputs)