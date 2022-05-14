Saturday, May 14, 2022
Situation Fast Returning To Normal In J&K, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh Days After Kashmiri Pandit's Killing

Singh said politicians made statements in the last two days over the killing but not once named Pakistan or the terrorists responsible.

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Updated: 14 May 2022 11:00 pm

Two days after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Kashmir in a targeted killing, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normal as the three-decade-long terrorism was in its last phase.

Singh, Minister of State at the Prime Minsiter's Office, told reporters in Kathua that the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam district cannot be justified.

He said, "It is a big loss and the void caused by his departure cannot be filled up." 

Singh added that the administration will take note of the missing links and will address any shortcoming as far as coordination among various agencies is concerned. He also said that adequate support was available to the Jammu and Kashmir administration from the Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, "We were in Srinagar and witnessed the tourism boom. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normal but there are some people and elements who consider that their politics will be impacted and hence they resort to such types of acts, directly or indirectly."

Singh said politicians had come out with statements in the last two days over the killing of Bhat but not once named Pakistan or the terrorists responsible.

The minister added, "Those who hesitate in calling terrorist a terrorist should not speak of high moral ground. It means they are deceiving themselves as well as the public."

Singh further said that calling out terror needs courage and "this is the strength of our society. I am sure that this is the last phase of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir".

The 35-year-old Bhat was killed in tehsil office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday. He was among the Kashmiri Pandits employed under a central government package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits started by the previous UPA government. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kashmiri Pandits Kashmiri Pandit Killing Kashmiri Pandit Migrants Kashmir News Budgam Union Minister Jitendra Singh Kathua Kashmiri Pandits Schemes
