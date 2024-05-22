National

Simhastha 2028: Making Kshipra River Pollution-Free Top Priority Of MP Govt, Says CM Yadav

Simhastha Mela is held in Ujjain after every 12 years. The last religious fair was held in 2016

File Photo
Making the Kshipra river free of pollution ahead of the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela | File Photo
info_icon

Making the Kshipra river free of pollution ahead of the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028 is the Madhya Pradesh government's top priority, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

CM Yadav chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the fair.

"Making the sacred Kshipra river pollution-free ahead of the Simhast (Kumbh) Mela is the top priority of the government and plans should be made for the holy city keeping in mind requirements for the religious fair," an official on Wednesday said quoting the CM.

The chief minister directed for conservation of the river keeping in mind the public convenience and accordingly banks (ghats) should be developed on both sides of the water body, urban administration and development department's principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi told PTI.

For maintaining a steady flow of water and cleanliness in the Kshipra river, all departments and agencies will work at three levels - which included construction and maintenance of stop dams between Indore-Ujjain, diversion of filthy water by taking advice of experts, and a progamme "Namami Kshipra" will also be started for conserving the river, he said.

Treatment of the Kanh river as well as other rivers and nullah that merge with the Kshipra river should be completed by 2027, he said.

It was also decided to form a cabinet committee under the CM's chairmanship for the organisation of the Simhastha Mela, its supervision and coordination, he said.

The development works related to the Simhastha Mela and that can be completed in three years will be included in this year's budget, he said.

The chief minister also directed for the development of Jaora-Ujjain and Indore-Ujjain four lane roads, which are important for coming to Ujjain.

He also directed to enhance the capacity of Ujjain railway station and for making flag stations near the city for the convenience of devotees visiting the religious fair, the official said.

For better coordination and management of the religious fair in Ujjain, a team of officials will visit Prayagraj (in Uttar Pradesh) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand) cities where Kumbh melas are held.

In view of the Simhastha Mela-2028, development works will also be taken up in the entire Malwa-Nimar region for the convenience of the people, the official said.

The chief minister also directed that a 'Spiritual City' to be developed in Ujjain should be planned in coordination with the development of the Mahakal Lok's first and the second phase.

The Spiritual City should adequately showcase Ujjain's religious importance and identity and Malwa's culture and traditions, among other things, the official said.

  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad