Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Sikkim CM Greets Media Fraternity On National Press Day

"The press serves as the watchdog of democracy and works tirelessly to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability," Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said in a message.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang PTI File Photo

PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 3:23 pm

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted the media fraternity on National Press Day and urged them to serve as the watchdog of democracy.

"The press serves as the watchdog of democracy and works tirelessly to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability," he said in a message.

"It is through diligent efforts of journalists that the civil society gets all the information about unfolding events which shaping our world views," Tamang said.

The Sikkim chief minister urged the media persons to reflect on the evolving nature of journalism in the digital age in view of the rise of online platforms, which he said has transformed the way of dissemination of information presenting both opportunities and challenges to the media fraternity.

Exhorting the journalists to adapt to new mediums and strive to maintain the highest standards of journalism in an ever-changing landscape, he extended all possible support for a free and responsible press by recognizing its vital role in shaping a just and informed society.

-With PTI Input

