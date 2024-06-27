Shivakumar Mocks Demand For 3 More Deputy Chief Ministers In Karnataka

Siddaramaiah is said to have spoken to Minister K N Rajanna, who is in the forefront with such a demand, over the phone and cautioned him against making any more public statements on the issue. He opined that public statements on this would negatively impact the government and the party.A section within the Congress is of the opinion that the statement by the Ministers seeking three more Deputy CMs, was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep Shivakumar in check, amid talks he might seek the CM post after two-and-half years of this government’s tenure, and to counter his influence both in the government and party.