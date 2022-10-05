Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Shah Visits Gurudwara In Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in the Rainawari area here on Wednesday, officials said.

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:02 pm

After the public rally in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, Shah returned to Srinagar and attended a function at the Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

They said immediately after the function ended, Shah visited the Rainawari area of the city and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi.

He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and some BJP leaders.

The Union Home Minister also interacted with the devotees, the officials added.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Public Rally Baramulla District Raj Bhavan Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi Rainawari Area Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha
