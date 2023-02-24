Friday, Feb 24, 2023
SER Train Services Affected Due To Blockade In Odisha

The agitators are demanding stoppage of mail and express trains at Bamra, the SER said in a statement.

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 2:15 pm

Two express trains and four passenger specials were cancelled on Thursday due to a blockade at Bamara station in Odisha under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway. The agitators are demanding stoppage of mail and express trains at Bamra, the SER said in a statement.

As a result of the agitation, Rourkela-Puri Express, Tatanagar-Itwari Express, Jharsuguda-Rourkela Passenger Special, Rourkela-Jharsuguda Passenger Special, Jharsuguda-Hatia Passenger Special and Hatia-Jharsuguda Passenger Special were cancelled.

The SER said the blockade was put up though trains like Rajendranagar-Durg-Rajendranagar Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express, Ahmedabad-Howrah-Ahmedabad Express and Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express now stop at the station.

