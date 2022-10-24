Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Tightened In Mathura Ahead Of Diwali

To curb pick-pocketing and chain snatching, policemen in plain clothes have been deputed at major temples in the city, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Security Tightened In Mathura
Security Tightened In Mathura Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:26 am

Security has been beefed up and movement of vehicles restricted in Vrindavan, Old Mathura and Govardhan here ahead of Diwali, police said on Sunday.

To curb pick-pocketing and chain snatching, policemen in plain clothes have been deputed at major temples in the city, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Women police have also been posted to prevent harassment of girls and women, he said. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

People will pay their obeisance to Bihari Ji Maharaj while the deity will be seated in 'Hatari' (improvised sanctum sanctorum) made of silver, said Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami, the priest of Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Security Tightened Vrindavan Old Mathura Diwali Govardhan Superintendent Of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh Bihari Ji Maharaj Gyanendra Kishor GoshwamiBankey Bihari Temple

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Virat Kohli Presents Perfect Diwali Gift For India At MCG - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Virat Kohli Presents Perfect Diwali Gift For India At MCG - Highlights

Shiva: Not A God Of The Subaltern Communities

Shiva: Not A God Of The Subaltern Communities