Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Security Forces Kill 2 LeT Militants In J&K’s Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: The two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, an official said.

Security forces on guard in Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:14 pm

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. 

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. 

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two militants were killed.

"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route)," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

