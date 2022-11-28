Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Seeks Replies Of Centre, States On PIL For Free Sanitary Pads For Girls Studying In Govt Schools

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools. 

Bindi, Kajal Exempted From GST, Why Not Essential Sanitary Napkins?: Delhi HC Asks Centre
SC seek responses from Centre and states regarding Sanitary Napkins Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 3:22 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National SC Centre States PIL Free Sanitary Pads Girls Studying Govt Schools
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant