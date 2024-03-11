SC Protects TV News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary From Arrest In FIR Lodged In Jharkhand

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with an FIR lodged in Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on air after the then Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the journalist, that he was facing threat of arrest.