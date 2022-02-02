Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of 6 Judicial Officers As Delhi HC Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of five Judicial Officers as judges at different high courts.

SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of 6 Judicial Officers As Delhi HC Judges
SC collegium held deliberations on February 1 File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 2:50 pm

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court. The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on February 1 and recommended the names of Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

There are three women judicial officers whose names have been recommended for judgeship of the Delhi High Court which is functioning with 30 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 60 judges. The Supreme Court Collegium has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of five Judicial Officers as judges at different high courts.

While names of two judicial officers -- Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury --  have been reiterated as judges of the Calcutta High Court, two judicial officers from Bombay High Court and one Jharkhand High Court have been recommended. The two Judicial Officers -- U S Joshi Phalke and B P Deshpande-- have been reiterated as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Related stories

SC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tejpal's Plea In Sexual Assault Case

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

CBI Seems To Be Protecting Accused In Judge Murder Case: Jharkhand HC

The Collegium resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Judicial Officer -- Pradeep Kumar Srivastava -- as judge of the Jharkhand High Court. It has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of two advocates -- Khatim Reza, and Dr Anshuman Pandey -- as judges of the Patna High Court. Besides, the Collegium approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajiv Roy as judge of the Patna High Court.

It has approved the proposal for elevation of five judicial officers and seven advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court. The judicial officers whose names have been proposed are --  G. Anupama Chakravarthy, M.G. Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy and  D Nagarjun. The advocates whose names have been proposed include Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat.

The Collegium has also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of advocate Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha as Judge of the Karnataka High Court. The decisions were taken by the Collegium at a meeting held on February 1, 2022 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Supreme Court Supreme Court Judges Delhi High Court Judiciary Judiciary: Judges Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits Appointed In Jammu And Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation: Govt

Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits Appointed In Jammu And Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation: Govt

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman For 'UP-Type' Remark

Mamata Banerjee Urges Regional Parties To Come Together And Defeat BJP In 2024 Parliament Election

PM Modi Says Budget 2022 Focuses On Poor, Middle Class And Youth: 7 Key Highlights

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Indulging In Politics Of Negativity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths