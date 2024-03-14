SBI Foundation Invites Applications For Youth For India Fellowship Programme | Know Details

The SBI (State Bank Of India) Foundation is inviting applications for the 12th Batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme, which offers an opportunity to graduates and young professionals between the age of 21-32 to collaborate with rural communities and 13 reputed NGOs across India.
SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group.
Eligibility
The applicant for the fellowship programme must be an Indian citizen, or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), or Citizen of Bhutan, or Citizen of Nepal who is "committed to advancing sustainable development objectives in rural areas," a press release said.
"The SBI Youth for India program aims to fill the gap that exists between urban youth's aspiration to contribute to the development sector and the rural reality, as also supplement the lack of qualified human resources with diverse educational and professional backgrounds in the NGOs working at the grassroots level. With 10 successful editions behind us and the 11th underway, our program remains committed to empowering youth to create transformative change in rural communities. This initiative is the flagbearer of hope for those seeking to shape a brighter future for themselves and rural India," said Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Foundation.
Advertisement
About the Fellowship
The SBI Youth for India Fellowship works on 12 thematic areas: Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women's Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft and Alternate Energy.
During the fellowship programme, the fellows work on one of these 12 thematic areas as per their interest.
"Prospective Fellows are encouraged to seize this opportunity to make a tangible impact, leveraging their skills and creativity to drive positive change in the lives of those in rural India," the press release said.
They can apply using the link www.youthforindia.org/register.