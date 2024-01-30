President Droupadi Murmu on Monday nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu, India's one of the leading educationists and the founder of Chandigarh University, to the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) notified elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats that will be held on February 27.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," an official circular released on Tuesday read.