AAP's Sanjay Singh Refused Permission To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has refused permission to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP, saying the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.
AAP's Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, was renominated by the AAP for another term in Rajya Sabha in January.
The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Sanjay Singh to take oath as MP Rajya Sabha in custody. The court also extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till February 17.
He was produced physically before the court.
Sanjay Singh was arrested in October last year and charge-sheeted in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case, for which his party colleague Manish Sisodia is also in jail.
Sanjay Singh withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath. It was submitted that he has to appear before a court in Uttar Prades's Sultanpur on February 7.