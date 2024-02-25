West Bengal: Independent Fact-finding Team Barred From Visiting Trouble-torn Sandeshkhali By Police

A fact-finding team was arrested on Sunday by the police after they tried to move towards tension gripped Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The tension has gripped Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district after several women leveled sexual harassment allegations againt TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, besides land grab in the area.

Earlier, six members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were stopped by police as they were proceeding to Sandeshkhali area to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women.

However, they were barred by the police to visit Sandeshkhali.

The police cited Section 144 CrPC was in force in parts of Sandeshkhali and it would not be prudent to allow them access to the area even in groups of four-five, as senior police officers stopped their convoy at the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area, on Basanti Highway.