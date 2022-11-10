Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal To Stage A United Front Against BJP In Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

Ahead of the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri parliamentary seat, and Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have joined hands to put up a united front against the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

RLD Chief Jayant Choudhary on Wednesday revealed that the two parties will campaign together for the December 5 bypolls, with the SP contesting for the Mainpuri and Rampur seats, while the RLD will field its contest in Khatauli.

The Khatauli bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was last month convicted in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and handed a two-year jail term.

Mainpuri parliament seat was also declared vacant following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In Rampur, Azam Khan, who had won the assembly seat in the 2022 elections was disqualified after getting a three-years jail sentence.

Counting for the bypolls will take place on December 8.