National

The Hugging Saint’s Global Reach And Local Controversies

While devotees flock to her for spiritual solace, Amma's ashram is shrouded in allegations of financial and physical abuses, raising questions about her true legacy

Photo via getty
Math Amruthanandamayi
info_icon

Mata Amritanandamayi, often referred to as Amma, is a prominent Indian "God woman" popularly known as the "Hugging Saint." Amritanandamayi and her ashram, Amrita Math, remain powerful and influential despite several allegations of financial misappropriation and criminal offenses. She has followers all over the world, and the Math at Kollam is often crowded with devotees from the West. A cursory glance through their website provides information on her constant foreign trips and the global influence. From July 7th to 11th, she has been giving ‘Darshan’ to devotees in Oakland and from July 4th to 6th in Seattle, America. She is not only a "God woman" focusing only on spiritual matters, but also the Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a deemed university offering higher education in engineering, management, medical science, arts, and humanities. According to their claims, Amritanandamayi has 40 million devotees worldwide. The institution also claims to have a large volunteer base involved in humanitarian efforts, disaster relief, women's empowerment, and healthcare.

Despite these tall claims, the Amrita Math has been caught up in controversies. The book "Holy Hell" by Gail Tredwell, aka Gayatri, who was once a close aide and devotee of Amritanandamayi, raises serious allegations of rape and physical assault against powerful men in the Math who are close allies of Amritanandamayi. In the book published in 2013, she also alleges that Amritanandamayi has a short temper and discloses stories of exploitation within the ashram.

null - null
Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Make It To 'Fake Babas' List

BY Outlook Web Bureau

“Serving and living with Amma was like walking a tightrope. I could never really relax, and I had to watch every step,” writes Gail Tredwell. “Her moods were unpredictable, dark, angry, aggressive, and at times violent. It didn’t take much, if anything at all, to set her off, and even the slightest mistake had grave consequences. In the earlier years, it had been just a slap here, a kick there, and Amma would later joke about it to my fellow brothers and sisters and refer to herself as a rakshasi (demon). However, as the number of devotees increased, so did her aggression, and her rages were no longer a laughing matter. She often justified this behavior by saying she only scolded those closest to her. For years I consoled myself with the belief that I, then, must be the closest, and I clung onto that theory like someone dangling over a cliff’s edge,” states Tredwell.

In 2012, the “Hugging Saint” was embroiled in a huge controversy connected to the mysterious death of Sathnam Singh Mann, a law student from Bihar. He allegedly tried to kill Amritanandamayi and was reportedly beaten up by her men. Sathnam Singh, who was taken into police custody, was later shifted to a mental healthcare center and was found dead there. His cousin later told the media that Sathnam was under medication for schizophrenia and demanded a probe into the alleged incident of manhandling by the men in the ashram and his subsequent death. However, the case ended up nowhere like several similar complaints coming out of the powerful system of godmen in India. Amritanandamayi continues to enjoy her status as the "Hugging Mother." Those who queue up for her hug include politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, and even priests from other religions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  2. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  3. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  5. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND 0-1 ARG
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  2. SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision
  3. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
  4. Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies
  5. Patanjali Given 3-Day Deadline By Delhi HC To Take Down Claims On Allopathy And COVID-19
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  2. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  3. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  4. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
US News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  3. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
World News
  1. Mom Jailed For Forcing Daughter To Marry Man Who Murdered Her Six Weeks Later
  2. North Korea Floods: Heavy Rains Trigger Emergency In DPRK, Kim Jong Un Leads Evacuation Ops
  3. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  4. Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Heartbreak For Arjun; Epic Nadal Vs Djokovic Face-Off Coming Up
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics