The Hugging Saint’s Global Reach And Local Controversies

“Serving and living with Amma was like walking a tightrope. I could never really relax, and I had to watch every step,” writes Gail Tredwell. “Her moods were unpredictable, dark, angry, aggressive, and at times violent. It didn’t take much, if anything at all, to set her off, and even the slightest mistake had grave consequences. In the earlier years, it had been just a slap here, a kick there, and Amma would later joke about it to my fellow brothers and sisters and refer to herself as a rakshasi (demon). However, as the number of devotees increased, so did her aggression, and her rages were no longer a laughing matter. She often justified this behavior by saying she only scolded those closest to her. For years I consoled myself with the belief that I, then, must be the closest, and I clung onto that theory like someone dangling over a cliff’s edge,” states Tredwell.