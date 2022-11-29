Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sabarimala Pilgrims To Get Aid Of Rapid Action Medical Unit

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which attracts huge pilgrim turn-out every day, began on November 17.

Sabarimala Temple
Sabarimala Temple Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

As the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala here continues to witness heavy rush as part of the ongoing annual pilgrimage, a rapid action medical unit is all set to provide emergency healthcare to the devotees who come to offer worship trekking the holy hills.

State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the new medical unit would comprise a "bike feeder ambulance" that can travel through narrow paths, a 4x4 rescue van which moves through rough terrains and an ICU ambulance.

The operations of the rapid medical unit are coordinated under the state government's ''Kaniv 108" ambulance programme, she said in a statement. 

All three vehicles are equipped with facilities including oxygen, George said, adding that they would be very much helpful to the pilgrims.

The new facilities are in addition to the well-equipped hospitals, emergency medical centres and Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances which are already in place for the treatment of Sabarimala devotees, she explained.

If the devotees suffer any sudden health issue including shortness of breath or chest pain, they can immediately avail the service of the rapid action medical unit by contacting in the respective toll-free number or informing at the nearest police station or health department points, the minister added.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which attracts huge pilgrim turn-out every day, began on November 17.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

In Pics: Devotees Of Lord Ayyappa Gather At Sabarimala Temple Avoiding Rains

Huge Turnout Of Devotees Expected In Sabarimala For Annual Pilgrimage Post Covid-19

No Need To Alter The Practice Of Not Allowing Women Of Menstrual Age Into Sabarimala Temple: CPI(M) Leader

Tags

National Sabarimala Temple Lord Ayyappa Temple Pilgrim / Pilgrimage God/Gods Rapid Action Medical Unit Kerala
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live