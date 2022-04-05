Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Discuss Ukraine Situation

India-US relations: The next edition of India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks is scheduled in Washington on April 11.

S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Discuss Ukraine Situation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 9:16 pm

Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

In the telephonic talks, Jaishankar and Blinken also deliberated on bilateral ties. 

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted. 

Related stories

S Jaishankar Holds Talks With Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergery Lavrov

Antony Blinken Calls Jaishankar To Discuss Worsening Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine

S Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka Next Week To Hold Bilateral Talks, Attend BIMSTEC Engagements

The next edition of India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks is scheduled in Washington on April 11. 

However, there is no official announcement on the talks yet.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to travel to Washington to hold talks with their American counterparts. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India United States(US) Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar Ukraine Ukraine War Russia '2+2' Dialogue Antony Blinken Washington DC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain