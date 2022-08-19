Friday, Aug 19, 2022
National

S Jaishankar Meets Envoys Of Latin America, Caribbean Countries

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the envoys of Latin America and Caribbean countries in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 6:17 pm

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

The meeting came ahead of Jaishankar's visit to South America.

"Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname, and Uruguay," Jaishankar tweeted.

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realize it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added.

India's ties with the African continent are on an upswing in the last few years. Last month, Jaishankar said India has extended concessional loans of over USD 12.3 billion to Africa and completed 197 projects so far.

India's bilateral trade with Africa has reached USD 89.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 56 billion the previous year.

