Union Cabinet Meeting: Rs 75,000 Cr Rooftop Solar Scheme Approved, 1 Cr Households To Benefit

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved 'PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna' with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.
About the scheme
Under the scheme, one crore households are expected to receive financial aid for installing rooftop solar plants. Each household can get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for 1 kw system and Rs 60,000 for 2 kw system.
What did Anurag Thakur say?
Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.
"A single window clearance facility will be available on the national portal to promote rooftop solar for commercial and industrial sector. MSMEs will be provided products on lower interest rates by banks. A model solar village will be made in every district," says Union minister Anurag Thakur.