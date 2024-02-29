Union Cabinet Meeting: Rs 75,000 Cr Rooftop Solar Scheme Approved, 1 Cr Households To Benefit

What did Anurag Thakur say?

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.

"A single window clearance facility will be available on the national portal to promote rooftop solar for commercial and industrial sector. MSMEs will be provided products on lower interest rates by banks. A model solar village will be made in every district," says Union minister Anurag Thakur.