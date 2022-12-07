Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia Aid Given To Kin Of Those Who Succumbed To Covid: Govt

Home National

Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia Aid Given To Kin Of Those Who Succumbed To Covid: Govt

Rai said to ameliorate the hardships faced by poor people due to economic disruption caused by Covid and to minimise the pandemic's impacts on food security, the government in March, 2020, announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost food grains (rice/wheat) to about 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) -- Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries -- at the scale of 5 kg per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). 

Fresh Covid Cases in Andaman
Ex-gratia given to the kin of people who succumbed to Covid

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 3:55 pm

The government is giving ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The ex-gratia amount to the COVID-19 victims are being given following a Supreme Court order and guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said replying to a written question. The assistance is given to the kin of the deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, from the State Disaster Response Fund, subject to cause of death being certified as Covid, according to the 'Guidelines for Official Document for COVID-19 Death' jointly issued by the Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research, he said.

Rai said to ameliorate the hardships faced by poor people due to economic disruption caused by Covid and to minimise the pandemic's impacts on food security, the government in March, 2020, announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost food grains (rice/wheat) to about 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) -- Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries -- at the scale of 5 kg per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Ex-gratia Aid Given Kin Succumbed Covid Govt
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture