RPF Not Empowered To Investigate Cases Of Human Trafficking: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is not empowered to investigate human trafficking and whenever such cases are detected, they are reported to the police, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw said this in a written reply on Wednesday while responding to questions raised by Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who wanted to know the role played by the RPF in preventing human trafficking.