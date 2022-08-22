Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Rising Inflation, Unemployment Due To Centre's Wrong Policies: Rajasthan Congress Chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has blamed the Centre for the abounding unemployment and inflation in the country.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra
PTI

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:12 pm

The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday alleged inflation and unemployment were rising in India due to wrong policies of the BJP-led Centre which was not taking any step to curb those. 

He claimed that under the Narendra Modi government, LPG price has increased by 154 percent, that of petrol by 40 percent, diesel by 75 percent, mustard oil by 122 percent, flour by 81 percent, and milk by 71 percent. 

Due to the skyrocketing inflation, it has become difficult for the common man to get the necessities for daily life. To divert attention from these issues, an "atmosphere of fear and anarchy is being created by the Centre" against opposition leaders "by misusing the ED and CBI", Dotasra said.

Even BJP leaders have started saying the party is working on how to remain in power leaving aside its basic responsibility of public service, the Congress leader claimed.

During a meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Working Committee held here on Monday, preparations for the 'Halla Bol Maharally' to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4 against rising inflation and unemployment were discussed. 

