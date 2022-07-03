Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Shifted To South Mumbai Hotel After They Return From Goa

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents were taken to a starred hotel in south Mumbai in heavy security after they returned to the city from Goa in a special flight on Saturday night, police said.

As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, flew to Mumbai in a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

Their flight landed at the Mumbai airport around 8 pm nearly 50 minutes after it took off from Dabolim airport in Goa. A posse of police personnel was deployed along the route between the airport and the starred hotel in south Mumbai to ensure the smooth movement of buses carrying the MLAs escorted by Mumbai Police, officials said.

Traffic was halted for some time when the buses left the airport. The chief minister travelled in one of the buses carrying the MLAs, officials added.

A special two-day session of the state legislature will begin on Sunday which will see the election for the post of Assembly Speaker as well as a floor test of the new government.

