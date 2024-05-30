National

Ration Scam: ED Summons Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta To Appear On June 5

Sengupta has been asked to appear before ED officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said.

ED summons Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, asking her to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the probe into alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Sengupta has been asked to appear before ED officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said.

"She needs to appear before our officers on June 5 morning,” the ED official told PTI.

Sengupta was questioned by the ED in 2019 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Despite several attempts, the Bengali actress could not be reached for comments.

Her family sources claimed that the actress is now in the US for personal reasons.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises