Ratan Tata: The Philanthropist Who Found His Calling On The Factory Floor

Another influence on his world view was his early years in the Tata Group when he worked on the shop floor of Telco (now Tata Motors) and later at Tata Steel, where he shovelled limestone. “Working on the shop floor as a young man, I saw close up the misery and hardship of the less fortunate and thought about how one makes a difference to improve lives. As I moved up through the departments and divisions, I continued to see hardship and had more opportunity to do something about it,” Ratan Tata said in an interview with Stanford Social Innovation Review.