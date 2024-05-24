National

'Expired, Unlabelled': Food Safety Raid Unearths Several Violations At Rameshwaram Cafe In Hyderabad

The food safety department's task force noted that the food handlers did not have any "medical fitness certificates".

X/@cfs_telangana
Expired packets of curd and milk were also found during the raid at Rameswaram Cafe. Photo: X/@cfs_telangana
info_icon

Telangana Food Safety Department conducted inspections in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Thursday, of which one of the restaurants was an outlet of Bengaluru's renowned 'The Rameshwaram Cafe'.

The task force team found several unlabeled and products, including a 100 kg stock of Urad Dal worth Rs 16,000 which expired in March, 2024. Another such product was 10 kg of Nandini Curd and 8 litres of milk worth Rs 700. The inspecting team, "discarded the items on the spot".

Other than this, the food safety department's team also seized "improperly labelled" 450 kilograms of raw rice, 20 kgs of White lobia (pulse), all worth Rs 26,000. Additionally, it seized 300 kilograms of unlabelled jaggery, costing Rs 30,000.

The team noted that the food handlers did not have any "medical fitness certificates", adding that among the hygiene issues, the dustbins were not properly covered with lids.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is a famous South Indian food chain from Bengaluru, having multiple outlets in the city. Several tourists, including the likes of many celebrities, have been spotted relishing the delicacies the eatery has to offer.

The food safety task force also raided Baahubali Kitchen in the Madhapur area. There it found and discarded synthetic food colours.

Citing severe hygiene hazards, the department said that "pest control records" were not found. "Heavy cockroach infestation observed in kitchen and cockroaches found on food articles inside store room," it said.

The task force termed the kitchen premises to be "very unhygienic", adding that water stagnation was also observed in the cleaning area.

The eatery had reportedly stored semi-cooked and raw food improperly in the refrigerator. Here also, the medical fitness certificate for food handlers was not found.

"FSSAI License True Copy was not displayed at the premises," the food safety department's team noted.

Earlier this week, the task force had raided and inspected restaurants and eateries in the city's Banjara Hills area, including Labonel Fine Baking, Manam Chocolate Karkhana and Baskin Robbins.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. 10-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Mother Refuses To Take Her For Outing
  3. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  4. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  5. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?
  2. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  3. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  5. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
Sports News
  1. World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis