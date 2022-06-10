Rajya Sabha Results: BJP Wins Three Seats In Karnataka, Congress One

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won three out of four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, whereas the Congress party won the fourth one, according to election officials.

The successful BJP candidates are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, ex-MLC Lehar Singh Siroya. The Congress party's party's former Union minister Jairam Ramesh was the fourth successful candidate.

Meanwhile, counting of votes was halted in Maharashtra and Rajasthan over alleged violations of rules, and both the BJP and Congress have approached the Election Commission in the matter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.

(With PTI inputs)