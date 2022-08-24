Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Rajnath Singh Thanks Russian Defence Minister Over Detention Of IS Bomber Planning To Target India

Rajnath Singh conveyed his appreciation to Shoigu when he exchanged pleasantries with the Russian defence minister at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter/Rajnath Singh

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu over Russian authorities detaining an alleged Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was planning to target a key Indian politician from the ruling party.

Singh conveyed his appreciation to Shoigu when he exchanged pleasantries with the Russian defence minister at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent.

"During the exchange of pleasantries with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu this morning, Rajnath Singh conveyed his deep appreciation and thanks for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India," the defence ministry said.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it has detained the Islamic State terrorist from a Central Asian country who underwent special training to carry out a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for offensive comments on the Prophet.

It said the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State's ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022 while he was in Turkey.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India’s ruling circles by blowing himself up," the FSB said.

(With PTI Inputs)

