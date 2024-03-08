Rajasthan: Friends Murder 40-Year-Old Man For Refusing 'Sexual Favours', Body Dumped In Dry Pond

Police in Rajasthan's Baran district retrieved the dead body of a 40-year-old man who was allegedly killed by two of his friends for refusing to perform oral sex. As per reports, the corpse was discovered in a dry pond. The murder reportedly took place nine days ago.
According to Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary, Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.
Investigation so far
Police have traced the two accused Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav based on technical investigation and inquiries. Prajapati has already been arrested while Yadav is admitted to a hospital under police guard as he ingested a poisonous substance fearing arrest.
Both the accused are residents of Baran city, the official said. While Prajapati ran a roadside dhaba, Yadav is a daily wage worker.
According to police, on the day of the murder, three friends, Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together before going to a nearby village to visit Prajapati's sister.
On the way back, Prajapati and Yadav beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added.