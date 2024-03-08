Rajasthan: Friends Murder 40-Year-Old Man For Refusing 'Sexual Favours', Body Dumped In Dry Pond

Police in Rajasthan's Baran district retrieved the dead body of a 40-year-old man who was allegedly killed by two of his friends for refusing to perform oral sex. As per reports, the corpse was discovered in a dry pond. The murder reportedly took place nine days ago.

According to Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary, Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.