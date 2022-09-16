Rainy Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 22.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant rainy morning on Friday with the national capital recording this month's lowest minimum temperature at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the city received overnight rains and more are predicted during the day. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.

"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday," an IMD official said. Generally cloudy skies and light rain are predicted during the day, the official said.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month, on Thursday.

