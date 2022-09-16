Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rainy Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 22.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday, an IMD official said. Generally cloudy skies and light rain are predicted during the day.

Rainfall In Delhi-NCR Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 10:42 am

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant rainy morning on Friday with the national capital recording this month's lowest minimum temperature at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the city received overnight rains and more are predicted during the day. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.

"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday," an IMD official said. Generally cloudy skies and light rain are predicted during the day, the official said.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month, on Thursday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rainy Morning Delhi Lowest Minimum Temperature India Meteorological Department Relative Humidity Maximum Temperature Cloudy Skies And Light Rain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live