Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Passport Plea: Court Posts Matter On Friday

On May 26, A court in New Delhi on Wednesday posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case.

Updated: 24 May 2023 12:03 pm

A court in New Delhi on Wednesday posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.
     
Gandhi had moved the court Tuesday seeking a 'no objection certificate' to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.
     
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
     
"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport … By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.
     
The court had on December 19, 2015, granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.

Tags

National Court New Delhi Passport Congress Rahul Gandhi National Herald Vaibhav Mehta BJP
