Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched the "Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana" in Chattisgarh and laid the foundation stone for the Gandhi 'Sevagram' and Chhattisgarh 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in the presence of landless labourers in Raipur on Monday. "Our country India is a bouquet of diverse ideologies", Gandhi said. Under the scheme, the first instalment transferred to the account of 3.55 lakh landless families, Congress said in a press release. Gandhi also launched the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club scheme.

The 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' and 'Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club Scheme' were launched in the presence of other dignitaries including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghe. The proposed 'Sevagram' to be established in Nava Raipur will be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti' to be lit in Mana, Raipur to will be in honour of the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their motherland.

Referring to the challenges faced by the country in the present times, Gandhi said that this country is like a bouquet with diverse ideologies. The language, culture, and lifestyle of Chhattisgarh are unique in themselves. Stressing on the individual culture of each state, Gandhi said that people from outside the state should not be allowed to tell the people of Chhattisgarh how to live their lives or how to maintain peace and harmony among the varying communities and tribes in the state. Neither can they dictate how the state uses its forest and natural resources. He also added that patriotism means strengthening the country and helping the poor.

Announcing the new scheme, Gandhi said that Congress had fulfilled the promise it made to the people of Chhattisgarh. "We have assured to help our dear labor brothers also work with the farmers. Today we are fulfilling our promise," Gandhi said at the launch event, adding that through the scheme, the government was giving the labourers' money back to them. Gandhi said that the amount of input subsidy given to farmers by the Chhattisgarh government under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has led to an increase in crop productivity. The Congress MP added that 3 lakh 55 thousand landless labourers will be directly benefited by Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana.

Baghel and Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant welcomed Gandhi with state ‘gamchha’. On the occasion, Gandhi also released a coffee-table book “Jo Kaha-So Kiya” based on the three-year achievements of the Chhattisgarh Government.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said in his address that today is a very big day for Chhattisgarh. We have taken a step further towards making Chhattisgarh a welfare state.





Referring to moves of the Chhattisgarh government including farmers' loan waiver, irrigation tax waiver, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, paddy procurement, Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chief Minister said that through this, money is continuously going into the pockets of the people of Chhattisgarh. This is the reason why Chhattisgarh remained untouched from any kind of economic recession during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the CM said.

Mr. Baghel mentioned in detail the success of Godhan Nyay Yojana. He said that 74 per cent of the Minor Forest Produce (MFP) of the country is collected in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking about 'Sevagram' to be built in Nava Raipur, Baghel said that it would be developed as a pilgrimage of modern India to understand, feel, learn and remember Mahatma Gandhi and his vision and ideologies. Just like the Sevagram Ashram at Wardha, this Sevagram to be built at Nava Raipur will become a Gandhian center of excellence.

The 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti', meanwhile, will be designed on the lines of India Gate, New Delhi.