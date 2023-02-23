Radical Leader's Supporters Clash With Police In Amritsar With Guns And Swords

Hundreds of supporters of Punjab-based ‘Waris Punjab De’ group protested against the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan. Visuals emerged of protestors breaking through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar.

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Amritpal Singh, who is the chief of the group 'Waris Punjab De' along with five of his aides are charged with allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district. Amritpal Singh had also reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Following his remarks, BJP spokesperson RP Singh Khalsa asked why the AAP government in Punjab has been soft on "fringe element" like Amritpal Singh.

In a tweet, Khalsa asked, “Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities? Is it part of @AAPPunjab’s payback strategy.” Khalsa also asked whether the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) “will stand up and condemn” the statement of Amritpal, who claims to represent the community.

Will @SGPCAmritsar stand up & condemn statement of Amritpal, who claims to represent the Kaum. Such statement by fringe like him are made only to grab media attention.

Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities ? Is it part of @AAPPunjab's payback strategy. https://t.co/2LInXb8rVx — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) February 20, 2023

Singh has claimed that the FIR registered against him and his aides had a political motive and threatened of consequences if it wasn't cancelled within one hour. The organisation 'Waris Punjab De' is founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

#WATCH |Amritsar | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..." pic.twitter.com/Cl5Tz5b9wS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)

