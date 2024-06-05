National

Puri Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 15

Presently, 12 people injured in the explosion are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the statement said, adding that nine injured have been discharged from the health facilities.

Death toll in the Puri firecracker explosion in Odisha rises to 15
The death toll in the Puri firecracker explosion in Odisha rose to 15 as two more persons succumbed to their burn injuries, according to a statement issued by the special relief commissioner on Wednesday.

Presently, 12 people injured in the explosion are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, it said, adding that nine injured have been discharged from the health facilities.

Altogether 36 people were injured in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers that happened during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra', a ritual, on the night of May 29 in Puri.

The administrative-level probe into the accident by SRC Satyabrata Sahu was underway.

The Puri collector has taken steps for the payment of ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, an official said.

