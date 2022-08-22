Punjab: 'Ghar Ghar Ration' Scheme To Start From October 2nd; 1.54 Crore People To Benefit

The Punjab government's 'Ghar Ghar ration' scheme will be implemented from October 2 and about 1.54 crore people will benefit from it, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Monday.

Under the doorstep ration delivery scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party government would deliver wheat flour, packed in bags, to the beneficiaries' doorstep. The minister said it is the government's endeavor that within seven days of grinding wheat in the mill, the flour should be delivered to all the houses, which will have a good effect on their health.

Kataruchak said earlier that people had to stand in the scorching heat or inclement weather for hours to get food grains under the food security scheme, according to an official statement.

"Then people had to spend money on its grinding for flour. Now, their time, money, and energy will be saved by delivering flour directly at home," he said. The minister said the government will get wheat from the Food Corporation of India godowns and give it to the flour mills.

"Then, the delivery partners will be responsible for delivering the flour to every household. Many big delivery companies in the country have participated in the tendering process. The contract for delivery will be allocated to a firm soon," he said. "The delivery vans have been equipped with a GPS system for timely delivery," he said.