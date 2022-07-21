Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Hospital In Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday for treatment in Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell, according to reports.



The Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was checked for a stomach ache following which the hospital diagnosed him with an infection.



The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 after AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

