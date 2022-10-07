Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Puducherry Lt Governor To Hold 'Open House' To Meet People

A release from her office said those intending to meet the Lt Governor should register in advance either over phone (0413-2334050/51) or through website - mailto:adctolg.pon@nic.in

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:03 pm

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would hold 'open house' programmes in her office on first and third Saturdays every month to help people meet her and make their representations.

A release from her office said those intending to meet the Lt Governor should register in advance either over phone (0413-2334050/51) or through website - mailto:adctolg.pon@nic.in

It may be noted that previous Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had described her office-cum-residence (Raj Nivas) as 'People's Nivas' and conducted meetings with people and received petitions from them.

-With PTI Input

National Puducherry Lt Governor Open House Puducherry Government Politics Public Welfare Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry
