Puducherry Logs 59 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,73,153, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Wednesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said 59 new cases surfaced during the examination of 966 samples in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 AM today.

While the Puducherry region alone accounted for 47 cases out of the 59 cases, Karaikal reported nine cases, while Yanam had three.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had no fresh case of viral infection.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 267 which comprised eight patients in hospitals and the remaining 259 in-home quarantine.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,84,891 samples and found 20,20,259 out of them to be negative.

The senior official said 43 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,917.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,969.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 6.11 percent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1,14 percent and 98.71 percent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 21,12,214 doses which comprised 9,89,956 first doses, 8,23,727 second doses and 2,98,531 booster doses.

(Inputs from PTI)