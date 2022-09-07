Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 59 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,73,153, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Wednesday.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

Puducherry reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,73,153, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Wednesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said 59 new cases surfaced during the examination of 966 samples in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 AM today.

While the Puducherry region alone accounted for 47 cases out of the 59 cases,  Karaikal reported nine cases, while Yanam had three. 

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had no fresh case of viral infection. 

Sriramulu said the active cases were 267 which comprised eight patients in hospitals and the remaining 259 in-home quarantine.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,84,891 samples and found 20,20,259 out of them to be negative.

The senior official said 43 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,917.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,969.

Related stories

Puducherry Logs 62 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry Reports New Covid-19 Cases In Single Digit

Puducherry Logs 47 Fresh Covid-19 cases, Tally Reaches 1.72 Lakh

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 6.11 percent,  while fatality and recovery rates were 1,14 percent and 98.71 percent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 21,12,214 doses which comprised 9,89,956 first doses, 8,23,727 second doses and 2,98,531 booster doses.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Puducherry 59 New Covid-19 Cases
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic