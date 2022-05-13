Friday, May 13, 2022
Puducherry Logs 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,806

He said the department has so far tested 22,37,158 samples and found 18,81,944 out of them to be negative.

Updated: 13 May 2022 3:02 pm

Puducherry added five new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally went up to 1,65,806, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

The five fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 418 specimens during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Sriramulu said that the overall caseload in the union territory was 1,65,806 while the recoveries remained 1,63,832. The death toll remained at 1,962 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 12. 

He said the department has so far tested 22,37,158 samples and found 18,81,944 out of them to be negative. The Health Department has so far administered 16,95,778 doses which comprised 9,65,403 first doses, 7,08,456 second doses and 21,919 booster doses, Sriramulu said.

(With PTI inputs)

