Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Protest Over Postponement Of Student Union Elections Affects Services At Kolkata Hospital

Home National

Protest Over Postponement Of Student Union Elections Affects Services At Kolkata Hospital

Adhikari, when contacted on Tuesday, said that he has been confined inside his chamber, along with many others, including principal Indranil Biswas, for at least 30 hours. He, however, maintained that he would not seek police help to restore normalcy in the college. 

Protest in Malda
Chaotic scenes broke out at Calcutta Medical College Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 3:23 pm

Chaotic scenes broke out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital here as junior doctors staged a demonstration against the state health department’s decision to postpone students' union elections.

Services at the medical institution, including the outpatient department, were adversely affected by the unrest, which started on Monday evening, as the doctors held a sit-in outside hospital superintendent Dr Anjan Adhikari's chamber, demanding that elections be conducted immediately.

Adhikari, when contacted on Tuesday, said that he has been confined inside his chamber, along with many others, including principal Indranil Biswas, for at least 30 hours. He, however, maintained that he would not seek police help to restore normalcy in the college. 

"They (agitating students) are like my own children. It's true that I have been held up in my chamber with several others for more than 30 hours, but I will not call the police," Dr Adhikari told PTI.

The principal of the medical college said, "Many people are falling sick. Some held up are above 50 years of age." Sources in the health department said its secretary NS Nigam has been informed about the protest.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Protest Postponement Student Union Elections Services Kolkata Hospital College Calcutta Medical College
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture