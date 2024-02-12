National

Sonia Gandhi May Be Moved To Rajya Sabha, Congress Likely To Field Priyanka From Family Bastion Rae Bareli

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is expected to move to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Outlook Web Desk

February 12, 2024

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with her daughter Priyanka | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to move to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, while her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi is expected to contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to be nominated for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest from the party’s traditional bastion—Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi has been contesting from Raebareli for decades. This would be Priyanka’s first election.

Sonia Gandhi had emerged victorious from the constituency in 2019.

