Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to move to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, while her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi is expected to contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest from the party’s traditional bastion—Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi has been contesting from Raebareli for decades. This would be Priyanka’s first election.
Sonia Gandhi had emerged victorious from the constituency in 2019.