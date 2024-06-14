National

Congress Leaders Says Priyanka Gandhi Might Contest From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Reports

Rahul Gandhi, who won the general elections with quite a margin from both Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies, has to give up one seat.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: PTI
Speculations are rife over Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut once again, with media reports suggesting that she may contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the bypoll if Rahul leaves the seat.

According to a NDTV report, Priyanka maybe the grand old party's candidate for the bypoll in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi won the general elections with quite a margin from both Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies. He also added fuel to the fire, saying that had his sister contested the polls in Varanasi, she would have defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi by "two to three lakh votes".

Addressing a rally in Mallapuram on Wednesday, Rahul had said that he was in a dilemma of being a MP of Wayanad or a MP of Raebareli.

"Unfortunately, like the PM, I am not guided by God. I am a human being...Unfortunately, I do not have this luxury because I am a human being and God does not order me," he said while taking a swipe at Modi.

Rahul further said that its simple for him, his God are the nation's poor people and the people of Wayanad. "I go and talk to the people and my God tells me what to do," he added.

He also asked people to not worry over his decision, assuring them that both Raebareli and Wayanad would be happy with the choice he makes.

However, it is to be noted that Congress president K Sudhakaran had hinted that Rahul might relinquish the Wayanad seat.

"We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad," Sudhakaran said. He said that everyone should and support Rahul.

The debate around Priyanka contesting elections has been around since at least the 2019 general elections, when it was being said that she might contest against the Prime Minister from Varanasi. However, that did not happen.

Sonia Gandhi's move to become a Rajya Sabha MP and leave the Raebareli which she had held since 2004, also created buzz about Priyanka's debut, where it was being said that the sister-brother duo might contest from Raebareli and Amethi respectively.

Rahul Gandhi has to soon decided on which seat he will give up and NDTV reported citing sources that he might go for Raebareli because of the importance Uttar Pradesh holds in the geopolitical demography of the nation.

The Congress won a total of 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is a considerable jump for the grand old party from its 2019 tally of 52 seats.

