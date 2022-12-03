Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

President Droupadi Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Andhra Pradesh From Sunday

Home National

President Droupadi Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Andhra Pradesh From Sunday

The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada on Sunday, it said.

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 7:43 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh from December 4 to 5, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Saturday.

The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada on Sunday, it said.

On the same evening, she will witness the Indian Navy's operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day and virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects of ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Tribal Affairs.

On December 5, the President will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati where she will interact with students, faculty members and women achievers, etc., the statement said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National President Of India Rashtrapati Bhavan Political Visits Politics Andhra Pradesh Droupadi Murmu New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI