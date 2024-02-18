Pregnant Wife Of Rape Accused Gang-Raped In MP

A 34-year-old pregnant woman is fighting for her life in a hospital after allegedly being raped by three men and set on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.
The victim, who sustained 80 per cent burns, is undergoing treatment in Gwalior. The incident took place in Chand Ka Pura village, approximately 3 km from Ambah town, on Friday.
The victim had gone to the village to negotiate a compromise with a woman who had accused her husband of rape, Inspector Parihar told PTI.
However, the victim was allegedly raped by three men who were present in the woman’s house. Subsequently, the trio, along with the accused woman, poured fuel on her and set her on fire, the official said.
A video has been shared with the police, wherein the victim, being rushed to a hospital in a vehicle, is heard recounting that she was first gang-raped and then set ablaze by the accused woman and the men, as reported by the official.
The victim's husband, identified as Suresh Jatav, who is out on bail in the rape case, has handed the video over to the police.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 31,516 rape cases were recorded in 2022 in India.
