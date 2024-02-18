Pregnant Wife Of Rape Accused Gang-Raped In MP

A video has been shared with the police, wherein the victim, being rushed to a hospital in a vehicle, is heard recounting that she was first gang-raped and then set ablaze by the accused woman and the men, as reported by the official.

The victim's husband, identified as Suresh Jatav, who is out on bail in the rape case, has handed the video over to the police.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 31,516 rape cases were recorded in 2022 in India.

(With PTI Inputs)